Nawaz’s mother Shamim Bibi leaves to visit ailing son in London

Former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s mother Shamim Bibi departed for London “to be with her son on Saturday who is undergoing heart treatment in London. PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted.قائد محمد نوازشریف کی والدہ ماجدہ لندن روانہ ہورہی ہیں آپی جی کی لندن روانگی محمد نوازشریف کو دل کی تکلیف کے تناظر میں ہورہی ہے.آپی جی ضعیف اور بیمار ماں اپنے بیٹے کے علاج کے لئے لندن روانہ ہورہی ہیں @pmln_org— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) February 15, 2020 PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb took to Twitter to announce the development. According to the spokesperson, Sharif’s 90-year-old mother had been advised by the doctors against travelling because of her old age and illness but she wished to be present during her son’s medical treatment. In November last year, the former prime minister was permitted by the court to travel to London for medical treatment. Hiis personal physician Dr Adnan Khan had accompanied him.In a tweet earlier this month, Khan had said the former premier was suffering from “complex multi-vessel coronary artery disease and substantial ischemic and threatened myocardium” for which he was due to undergo surgery. According to the doctor, the treatment had been delayed twice because Nawaz’s daughter Maryam was not allowed to travel to be with him during the procedure.