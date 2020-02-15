Nawaz’s mother Shamim Bibi leaves to visit ailing son in London

In November last year, the former prime minister was permitted by the court to travel to London for medical treatment. Hiis personal physician Dr Adnan Khan had accompanied him.

In a tweet earlier this month, Khan had said the former premier was suffering from “complex multi-vessel coronary artery disease and substantial ischemic and threatened myocardium” for which he was due to undergo surgery.

According to the doctor, the treatment had been delayed twice because Nawaz’s daughter Maryam was not allowed to travel to be with him during the procedure.