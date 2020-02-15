Pakistan established hotline to help families of trapped students in Wuhan

Foreign Office has established a hotline to help the guardians of Pakistani students and community members in Wuhan China.

On a social media website the FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui wrote: “Pakistan’s foreign office established a hotline to help parents and guardians of Pakistani students & community members affected by Coronavirus in Wuhan”.

@ForeignOfficePk has established hotline to facilitate parents/guardians of Pakistani students & community members effected by Coronavirus in Wuhan. Syed Qalb-e-Abbas

​Dy Director (China-II)

​+92-51-9223643 (9am to 5pm)

​0321-5810471 (WhatsApp)

​Email: qalabi.shah@gmail.com 1/2 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 15, 2020

The development came a day after the Islamabad High Court heard a petition filed by the parents of the Pakistani students stuck in China. The High court, while stating that it would not interfere with the state policy, had asked the government to provide concrete assurance to the families of those affected.

Earlier, Pakistani students in China had said that they were terrified and were “being kept in one room.”. It was learnt that a few of the students had been tested for coronavirus amid a hysteria that has spread throughout the world.

During the hearing on Friday, IHC’s Justice Minallah informed the government officials that Pakistani students themselves had reached out to the court for help.