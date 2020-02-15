Illegal assets case: NAB to summon Rana Sanaullah on Feb 19

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former law minister Rana Sanaullah in the illegal assets case on 19th February.

In this regard, Rana Sanullah has directed by the NAB to bring along details of his family properties.

According to the NAB, Sanaullah’s assets were more than his sources of income.

An anti-narcotics court on 8th February turned down all the petition filed by Sanaullah and fixed the hearing of drugs case against him on 7th March.

On December 24, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered to release PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on bail in the narcotics recovery case. The court also ordered to furnish two surety bonds worth Rs 10 million each.

Earlier in his bail plea, Rana Sanaullah had stated that he was arrested in a false case of drugs smuggling as he used to criticize the government. He adopted a stance that he he was booked for smuggling of 21 KG heroin in the FIR, while later the weight of the captured narcotics was declared 15 kilograms.

He pleaded to the court for his release on bail in drugs case. The bench issued notices to the ANF and other parties over the bail plea of Rana Sanaullah and adjourned the hearing till December 04.

On July 1, the ANF Lahore had arrested PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah near Sukheke. He was shifted to ANF Cantonment Office for interrogation. His medical examination was conducted in the ANF custody. ANF Commander Brig Khalid Mahmood supervised the arrest.