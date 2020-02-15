Promotion of tourism is PM’s top priority: Firdous Awan

Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the promotion of tourism was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s top priority.

In a series of tweets, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan welcomed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between both countries.

The tweets of Awan came after the signing of 13 MoUs between both countries in various fields earlier on Friday.

Highlighting the importance of tourism, Awan said that a Memorandum of Understanding for increasing cooperation in the tourism sector would be a sign of the development in the tourism of Pakistan and Turkey.

Earlier, the Prime Minister said that tourism would be promoted using educational sector. Khan added that after coming into power, his party will develop four new tourist resorts every year.

“Do not be fooled by false promises of other parties because they will never develop Northern areas. PTI is the only party that has delivered according to its promises in KPK,” he said.

He further said that the condition of Galyat has immensely changed over time.