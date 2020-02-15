PM launches Police Khidmat Markaz portal in Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the global portal of Police Khidmat Markaz in Lahore.

The prime minister is currently in Lahore on a one-day visit where he will chair a high-level meeting over inflation in the country.

The premier will also attend a ceremony at the Governor House as a chief guest to distribute the cards among the deserving people.

In his a day-long visit, he will hold meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhary Sarwar, and will also preside over high-level meetings.

Buzdar will brief the premier about the steps taken by Punjab government to curb inflation. He will be briefed on the scope of safe city project and about making security effective through the project.

Earlier, Imran had visited Lahore on Jan 26, and held a one-on-one meeting with the chief minister as well as with party MNAs and MPAs at the chief minister’s secretariat.