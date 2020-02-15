UNSG Antonio Guterres to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow for a four-day visit.

UN secretary-general will stay in the country from 16th to 19th February. He would also visit Lahore and Gurdwara Kartarpur during his four-day official trip.

He will also address the participants of the “International Conference on 40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity”. It is a two-day conference arranged by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Secretary-General’s other engagements include interactions with parliamentarians, media and the youth. He will deliver special talks on themes of sustainable development, climate change and peacekeeping.

During these meetings, Pakistan’s perspective on all aspects of Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be shared with the UN Secretary General. He will be the first secretary general to visit United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UMNOGIP).