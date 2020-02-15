IMF chief says coronavirus might warrant coordinated economic response

The head of the International Monetary Fund said global central banks and governments may need to unite to fight the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

“From our perspective, it is very important to follow carefully what is going to happen in the next weeks,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday (Feb 14) on a panel at a security conference in Munich.

“There needs to be bottom-up analysis of the impact so we can then agree on synchronised, or even better, coordinated measures to protect the world economy from a more serious shock.”