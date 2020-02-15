Shahid Afridi and wife welcome baby girl

Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan cricket captain has been blessed with another baby girl.

Afridi shared the news with his fans and followers on Twitter, saying, “The Almighty’s infinite blessings and mercy are upon me. Already having been granted four wonderful daughters, I have now been blessed with a fifth, Alhamdulillah.”

The Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me…already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah. Sharing this good news with my well-wishers… #FourbecomeFive pic.twitter.com/Yb4ikjghGC — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 14, 2020

Ever since Afridi shared the news on social media, congratulatory messages poured in.