Saturday, February 15, 2020


Shahid Afridi and wife welcome baby girl

Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan cricket captain has been blessed with another baby girl.

Afridi shared the news with his fans and followers on Twitter, saying, “The Almighty’s infinite blessings and mercy are upon me. Already having been granted four wonderful daughters, I have now been blessed with a fifth, Alhamdulillah.”

Ever since Afridi shared the news on social media, congratulatory messages poured in.

 

