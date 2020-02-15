Enjoy five-star luxury on a working sheep farm or bed down next to alpacas

Thanks to a growing global interest in agritourism, there’s never been a better time to book a staycation in the great British countryside. Forget damp rooms with lumpy beds – a new breed of farm stays include luxury barns dishing up the freshest possible food. Five-star luxury suites aren’t something you’d normally associate with a working sheep farm in the heart of Snowdonia National Park, but these converted cottages and barns offer the finest goose-down bedding, flat-screen TVs and pretty gardens overlooking nothing but countryside. Animals are the real draw, with guests welcome to enter the petting field to join in the feeds. Besides the usual farmyard suspects of ducks, chickens and sheep, find adorable pygmy goats, Shetland ponies and Tedi, a carrot-guzzling, fuzzy brown alpaca.