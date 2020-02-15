Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop (RPTW), an organization with a rich history of conducting cultural festivals in the fields of music, puppetry and theatre on an international scale, hosted their first day of the 29th Rafi Peer International Puppet Festival (RPIPF) on Friday, 7th February in Karachi at Bagh Ibne Qasim. The inauguration of this three-day festival was done by the Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhtar along with the CEO of RPTW and Festival Director, Saadan Peerzada and Director of Arts Council, Ahmed Shah. The joyful and colourful event celebrated puppetry in a grand manner and drew in a massive crowd of adults and children alike. After successfully hosting the Puppet Festival in Lahore for 28 years, it took place in Karachi for the first time.