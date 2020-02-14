Modi: A xenophobe’s isolation

On Thursday, Pakistan’s foreign office in its weekly briefing warned that India may be preparing to carry out a false flag operation targeting Pakistan’s interests. The briefing further warned that the threat in this regard is feasible as Islamabad heads to welcome several international leaders and delegations in the coming weeks.

“We are concerned that India might do a false flag operation ahead of Important visits in the region that includes a visit of the Turkish President and UN Sec Gen to Pakistan and US President Trump’s to India,” noted the FO’s spokesperson.

Pakistan’s fears are credible for several reasons and should be given due heed by the international community.

India’s isolation Pakistan strategy has failed to gain any momentum during the last few years. Pakistan has arguably achieved more with its international diplomacy during the past few years than the country did during the last two decades. Afghan Taliban and the US are on the cusp of signing a peace deal that could not have been possible without Islamabad’s intervention. Islamabad has shown a resolute will to maintain neutrality between Iran and Saudi Arabia which was unimaginable a decade ago. The country has expanded its diplomatic base and has successfully incorporated Russia and several East Asian states in its sphere of influence. The growing diplomacy and trade ties between Pakistan and East Asian states are a reflection of Pakistan’s desire to move out of typical “us or them” option. Arguably, there is a strong realization in Pakistan that lifting Pakistan economically and presenting a soft side of the country can do wonders for Islamabad’s diplomacy and national interests. While India gains notoriety for its majoritarian policies at the national level, Pakistan has made a consistent effort to incorporate an inclusive approach in its diplomacy and politics.

Pakistan’s restraint at the LoC has been widely noted by all relevant quarters including the United States. It’s possible that clear messaging has been sent to New Delhi via relevant quarters that Pakistan doesn’t desire a conflict but will respond appropriately if challenged

A few days ago, a 200 years old temple was handed over to the Hindu community. This comes in the wake of the Kartarpur corridor’s inauguration which New Delhi tried to thwart at all costs. Moreover, on the Line of Control (LoC) front, India’s extreme position has been handled judiciously by Pakistan with appropriate messaging to the international community about the dangers of Modi’s hawkish approach. So far, Pakistan has demonstrated a wise approach concerning pushing Pakistan into a phase where the country is compelled to take action against New Delhi’s interests at any level – a typical “terrorism narrative” ploy which India has used to undermine Pakistan’s diplomacy on the issue.

The post-Jammu and Kashmir annexation phase has been the toughest for Pakistan. However, it has also been a phase when the country’s leadership read India’s ploy to the bottom and have proactively taken tough but valuable decisions. The frustration on the part of India is visible. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) playbook has gone out of India’s hands as Pakistan prepares to present a most sought after deliverable in the form of Hafiz Saeed’s conviction. India’s surprise over delegates position on Pakistan’s firm action at the FATF’s last meeting presents a clear indication of New Delhi’s failure at the forum.

Adding to New Delhi’s frustration is the former’s isolation in Afghanistan. It’s important to note that India has emerged as one of the largest donors in Afghanistan but the impact of its influence in the decision-making circles remains inconspicuous. Over the last few weeks, several anti-Pakistan militant leaders have been neutralized in Afghanistan and Iran – two regions that are known for hosting assets that aim to target Pakistan’s interests.

In the midst of this, India’s talks of carrying out a false flag operation are nothing more than an abject failure.

The writer is a freelance journalist and a correspondent for The Diplomat, based in Lahore, Pakistan