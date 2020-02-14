Sir: Government schools in our area provide books to needy students. Recently a relative of mine went to get his examination enrolment slip from school. He was asked to return books he has taken from the school library for examination preparation. He is asked to return books before enrolment slip.

Books were taken from the library to prepare for an examination, how these books are returned before the examination? This is strange logic as books should be taken back after the examination.

ADNAN MAQSOOD

Turbat