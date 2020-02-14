Pakistan, Turkey vow to back each other on issues of national interest

President Dr Arif Alvi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday affirmed that Pakistan and Turkey will continue to extend mutual support on issues of core national interest.

They also underscored the importance of fully realizing the immense potential of relationship between the two countries and transforming it into a strong and dynamic trade and economic partnership.

President Erdogan, who along with a high-level delegation arrived here on a two-day visit to attend the 6th Session of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), met President Dr Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. President Alvi, extending a warm welcome to President Erdogan, expressed gratification over the level of enhanced and multifaceted engagement between the two countries. The 6th Session of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council will further strengthen and broaden the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey, he added.

Both the leaders underlined the special significance of the historic bilateral relationship between the two countries in diverse areas, including political, economic, cultural, defence and people-to-people contacts.

President Alvi apprised President Erdogan of the worsening human rights situation in the Indian-held Kashmir and took the opportunity to thank his Turkish counterpart for his principled stand on the issue. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues.

President Alvi highlighted Pakistan’s efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and stressed that the world community should extend its help in Afghanistan’s post-conflict reconstruction. The two presidents also agreed that Pakistan and Turkey must continue to work closely to counter challenges facing the Ummah, including Islamophobia. The president and first lady later hosted a banquet in honour of Turkish president and first lady and the entourage accompanying them.

Earlier, President Erdogan was presented a guard of honour during an official welcome ceremony held at the Prime Minister House. Upon arrival at the PM House, President Erdogan was warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. President Erdogan, who was presented a salute and guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the armed forces, reviewed the guard. National anthems of the two countries were also played on the occasion. Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Recep Rayyip Erdogan introduced their respective delegartions.

Earlier in the day, President Erdogan was accorded a warm red-carpet welcome at the Nur Khan airbase as he arrived on a two-day official visit to Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan received the Turkish leader. Senior Pakistani officials as well as the Turkish ambassador to Pakistan were also present on the occasion. Two children clad in traditional Pakistani costume presented bouquets to President Erdogan and the Turkish first lady. Prime Minister Imran Khan later himself drove President Erdogan to the Prime Minister House for the welcome ceremony.

President Erdogan, who is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising cabinet members and senior government officials, as well as heads and CEOs of leading Turkish corporations.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Erdogan will have a tete-a-tete, after which they will co-chair the 6th Session of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in the joint cabinet format. At the conclusion of the session, a joint declaration will be signed. A number of important agreements and MoUs are expected to be concluded. The two leaders will have a joint press stakeout, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

President Erdogan will address a joint session of the parliament on Friday. Together with Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Erdogan will address the Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum, which brings together leading investors and business-people from both sides.

The High Level Strategic Cooperation Council is the highest level decision-making forum, providing strategic direction to further strengthening of relations between the two countries. There are seven joint working groups (JWGs) working under the HLSCC, focused on political coordination, trade and investment, energy, banking and finance, transport and communications, culture and tourism and education. So far, five sessions of the HLSCC have been held, alternately in Islamabad and Ankara.

Pakistan and Turkey have a unique and abiding relationship characterised by mutual support and exceptional trust and understanding. The two brotherly countries have always been each other’s steadfast partners. Turkey supports the cause of self-determination for the people of Indian-held Kashmir and Pakistan stands by Turkey on the question of Cyprus.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Erdogan, Pakistan-Turkey relations have fortified into an enduring partnership. Both sides place a strong emphasis on forging a robust economic relationship. There is also a joint resolve to translate historic amity into vibrant cooperation in diverse fields, including in the context of combating Islamophobia, promoting Islamic solidarity, and advancing shared goals of regional peace, security and stability.

The visit of President Erdogan will serve to underscore the traditional solidarity and affinity between the two countries, and prove to be another significant milestone in the further deepening and broadening of the flourishing Pakistan-Turkey strategic partnership, the statement concluded.