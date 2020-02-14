Pakistan terms US sale of air defence weapon system to India ‘disturbing’

Pakistan on Thursday expressed concerns over United States decision to sell integrated air defence weapon system to India, saying the step will disturb the peace of already volatile region.

“The decision of US will have serious impact on the stability of the region,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said at a weekly press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The US Department of State on Monday approved a possible sale to India of military equipment, comprising an integrated air defense weapon system (IADWS). According to the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency, the cost of the sale, if finalized, will be approximately $1.867 billion.

The FO spokesperson said the South Asia cannot afford a race on weaponry among the nations. She said the sale of such sophisticated weapons to India will disturb the strategic balance in South Asia with security implications for Pakistan and the region. She said defence relations between US and India are contributing to the destabilisation of peace and security in South Asia. She said the international community is fully aware of India’s aggressive policy designs against Pakistan and the threatening statements of Indian political and military leadership. “It is therefore incumbent upon the international community to prevent destabilisation of the region.”

On Indian-held Kashmir (IHK), she said the people on 193rd day of lockdown stand deprived of basic amenities of life as the valley has been turned into a largest human jail in the history. She expressed concern over the continuous ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control resulting in several casualties, and said Pakistan has repeatedly warned international community of any possible false flag operation by India. “Such provocations by the RSS-inspired Bharatia Janata Party government are designed to distract the world attention from consistent human rights violations being carried out in Indian-held Kashmir,” she said, and called upon the international community to take notice of the situation as any irresponsible act by India can prove disastrous to regional peace and stability.

On visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan, she said Pakistan and Turkey enjoy unique brotherly relations as both have supported each other on important issues in the past. She said the visit will further strengthen the existing relationship into a more meaningful partnership.

On upcoming visit of UN Secretary General Antoneo Guterrus to Pakistan on February 16-17, the spokesperson said he will attend a conference marking the 40 years of Pakistan hosting the Afghan refugees. She said the conference will be attended by representatives from 20 countries as the occasion will showcase Pakistan’s goodwill and compassion for refugees for four decades. The international conference is taking place at a juncture when peace in Afghanistan has new prospects, she added. She said the UN secretary general will also visit Lahore and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

On support of other countries in voting on upcoming decision on Financial Action Task Force (FATF), she said, “We are always hopeful, always optimistic. We have international partners who will support us.”