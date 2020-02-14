Not even a single coronavirus patient in Pakistan: Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has confirmed that four Pakistani students who had developed coronavirus disease in China are fully recovered now.

After recovery from the disease, they have been discharged from the hospital in China, Dr Zafar Mirza said in a statement, adding that 98% of confirmed coronavirus patients in china have fully recovered.

He said some people were under observation for the virus across Pakistan but all of their tests have come negative. He said the government has reviewed the situation in the provinces and closely working with them to provide all assistance in this regard. He said teams of medical experts are present at the airports to receive and observe passengers from China and not a single suspected case has been found out yet.

He said the government has taken all possible measures to protect citizens from coronavirus and its spread in the country. He added there is no coronavirus patient in the country.

He said in early days, all flights from China were suspended. However, now flights from China have started arriving in Pakistan where all preventive measures have been adopted. He said instructions have been issued to all major hospitals to make arrangements to receive the possible cases and provide them necessary care.

He said that a daily meeting is being held to monitor the situation and revising the facilities and service plans for the suspected patients. He however made it clear that so far no coronavirus patient has been received at any of the hospitals.

Dr Mirza said that he is personally monitoring the situation and meeting heads of hospitals, health institutions and all relevant departments every 48 hours to review the situation. He said the NIH has already issued an advisory and alert on coronavirus to all provincial health departments, points of entry at all airports and ground crossing. He said the advisory was issued with a purpose to alert and sensitize the health staff all over the country to remain vigilant about any suspected cases coming from affected areas of China and for early detection of suspected cases of infection.