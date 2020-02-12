PCB announces schedule of Marylebone Cricket Club’s tour to Pakistan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday announced the schedule of Marylebone Cricket Club’s tour of Lahore, Pakistan, which runs from February 13-19. The MCC will open its weeklong tour, its first in 48 years, with a 20-over match against Lahore Qalandars on February 14 at the Gaddafi Stadium after its arrival in Lahore on February 13. Action will then shift to Aitchison College where the visitors will play Pakistan Shaheens in a 50-over fixture on February 16. After it, the MCC will meet Northern and Multan Sultans in 20-over matches on February 17 and 19.

Tour schedule:

Feb 14 – MCC v Lahore Qalandars (20-over-a-side) (5pm-8.10pm), Gaddafi Stadium

Feb 16 – MCC v Pakistan Shaheens (50-0ver-a-side) (9.30am-5.15pm), Aitchison College

Feb 17 – MCC v Northern (20-over-a-side), (12.30pm-3.40pm), Aitchison College

Feb 19 – MCC v Multan Sultans (20-over-a-side), (12.30pm-3.40pm), Aitchison College.