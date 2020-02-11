Govt firm to provide relief to public against inflation: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the government would leave no stone unturned in providing relief against inflation to the general public, particularly the poor and salaried class. The prime minister was chairing a meeting on providing relief against inflation, which was attended by PM’s Special Assistant on Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar, Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Chairman Zulqiurnain Ali Khan and Managing Director Umer Lodhi, federal secretaries of Finance, Commerce and Social Protection Division, and other senior officers.

Imran Khan said the government could not remain silent on the sufferings of poor people.

Big decisions taken by the prime minister against inflation would be announced on Tuesday in a meeting of the Federal Cabinet. The meeting discussed measures to ensure price control of commodities to facilitate the public.

Separately, noting the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkey, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday appreciated the leadership of brotherly country for supporting in clear terms Pakistan’s principled stance on the Kashmir issue. The prime minister said that both countries enjoyed historical brotherly ties and they stood shoulder to shoulder with each other in the difficult times.

The prime minister was chairing a high level meeting regarding the upcoming visit of President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan, PM Office media wing in a press release said. The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, the federal secretaries and other senior officials. In the meeting, subjects like further promotion of bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries in different sectors during the Turkish president’s visit were also discussed in details.

The prime minister observed that leadership of both countries had been sincerely striving to further strengthen the bilateral relations especially the economic ties in all sectors. He expressed the hope that President Erdogan’s visit would prove to be another milestone in further cementing the bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields. The prime minister also directed the relevant secretaries to pay special attention on the implementation of matters which would be agreed during the upcoming visit. The minister for economic affairs was tasked with the responsibility for ensuring progress on the bilateral pacts which would be reached during the visit. The prime minister also directed holding of monthly meetings to review progress on those agreed matters. Meanwhile, British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner, CMG, met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday for an introductory call and to discuss matters of mutual interest between the UK and Pakistan. The Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the British High Commissioner to Pakistan. They discussed a wide range of shared concerns, including bilateral ties, economic affairs, regional issues and climate change at the meeting.