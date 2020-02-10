Scarlett Johansson’s Oscars Look Was All About Her Massive Back Tattoos

And the Oscar goes to … Scarlett Johansson’s back tattoo! Johansson, nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, appeared on the red carpet for the 92nd Academy Awards wearing a silver Oscar de la Renta gown alongside fiancé Colin Jost. While striking for its metallic shine, perhaps the most noticeable part of the “Marriage Story” star’s look was the massive back tattoo she showed off in the backless gown. That tattoo is actually composed of several smaller tattoos, including roses that pay homage to her 6-year-old daughter Rose Dauriac, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, and a lamb. Another tattoo ? a large owl ? on Johansson’s torso was visible later in the evening, when she appeared on the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscars party in a different gown: Johansson was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for “Marriage Story” and Best Supporting Actress for “Jojo Rabbit.” She lost to Renee Zellweger and Laura Dern respectively.