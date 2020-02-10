Oxfam Pakistan’s chief goes unaccounted despite harassment allegations

KARACHI:- A British NGO, Oxfam, that in the past was accused by the UK’s Charity Commission of having a “culture of tolerating bad behavior” retains its country head in Pakistan, Mohammad Qazilbash, who has eleven cases filed against him of bullying and harassment. Instead of forcing him to quit, he has been allowed to continue, Daily Times has learnt.

In early 2019, an inquiry into the accusations determined that the allegations levelled against him by office staff were found out substantial. The probe was conducted at a time when Oxfam was rocked by an international sex scandal in Haiti where its senior staff had paid earthquake survivors for sex, including underage girls, while on a mission to help those affected by a 2010 earthquake.

The NGO had covered up the scandal until exposed by The Times, UK’s newspaper, that followed detailed investigation by Charity Commission of Britain, a regulator of NGOs. The Commission’s report handed a damning indictment saying Oxfam had a “culture of tolerating bad behavior” and that “it had failed to heed warnings” even from its own staff. It concluded the charity’s failings and shortcomings amounted to mismanagement and issued an official warning.

The Charity Commission had further noted that Oxfam didn’t report the allegations of sexual misconduct and treated senior staff more leniently than junior staff. It had issued Oxfam with an official warning and directed for setting out a plan of action to improve its standards. Oxfam had apologized and said it accepted that it should have improved its safeguarding practices. A new director of safeguarding was also appointed.

In Oxfam Pakistan’s case, International Office asked Qazilbash to step down after the inquiry was concluded against him in June 2019, Daily Times has learnt. He was required to stay until September 2019 until his replacement is finalized. However, he continues to operate as of to-date. The cases reported against him to the head office ranged from harassment, bullying of subordinate, insulting attitude and violations of international guidelines.

Before serving at incumbent position, Qazilbash was country director of international organization in China where staff started complaining about his bullying behavior as well as incidents of influencing female staff by abusing his power position. Reacting to this, the staff went on strike till his removal which was finally done as the organization had to call him back.