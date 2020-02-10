National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi (NAB RWP) summoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a Joint Venture (JV) Opal 255 corruption case on February 13. The office asked the president of the PPP to bring the documents of the Zardari group from 2008 to 2019. He has also been responsible for bringing a list of the board of directors.Earlier last year, on May 29, the PPP chairman was summoned by the court to record his statement in a money laundering case. He was also called on May 17 in relation to the Park Lane case. Although Bilawal Bhutto argued during the NAB probe that he a child when the transaction was made, however, the documents bear his signatures.The NAB authorities acquired the audit report and document bearing the signature of the party chairman.