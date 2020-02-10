Maulana announces second round of anti-govt protests

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Sunday announced that he will launch another campaign against the PTI-led government by holding public gatherings in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad in the coming days.

Talking to reporters after holding a consultative meeting with allied parties in Lahore, Fazl said the JUI-F and its allied parties will hold a public gathering on February 23 in Karachi, on March 1 in Islamabad and March 19 in Lahore. He said that he has discussed the Azadi March and establishment of a constitutional and elected government in the country with Allama Sajid Mir of the Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith.

Talking about other opposition parties, the JUI-F chief said, “No doubt, the opposition has become divided due to some policies of big parties and the government has taken advantage of it.” He said the JUI-F is focused on how all the parties will join each other on a mutual platform to deliver a message of unity to masses.

While hitting out at the incumbent government, Fazl said the government has ‘gone home’, adding that there is no ‘writ of the government’ at this point. He claimed that the country is going through an economic crisis due to the government’s failed policies. “Inflation has taken away the right of life of the common man,” he said, adding that prices of petrol and gas are increasing at every level. “A poor man is no longer capable of buying vegetables and household commodities,” he said, and claimed that people are being forced to ‘sell their kids and commit suicide’.

Criticising the PML-N, PPP and PML-Q, Fazl said the situation has changed after the passage of bills pertaining to the extension of the services chiefs. Addressing PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, he asked him to unveil the ‘secret’ behind the ending of JUI-F’s Azadi March in November last year. “The secret was that the JUI-F’s sit-in was called off after assurance that the prime minister will resign and new elections will be held after three months,” he revealed, adding that the party will think about inviting Chaudhry brothers if they change their position.

“Our movement has shaken the building of the government,” he said, and refused to accept the legitimacy of the government. He alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan is enjoying a fake government. He said that there is no contact between him and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif as well as PPP chief Asif Zardari since they voted for extension in the services chiefs’ tenure. “The PPP and the PML-N are not a part of our movement so far,” he said. However, he added, the doors for discussion are open if the PML-N or the PPP approach them.

He said that his party has decided to approach the masses at a time when there is no government but a vacuum. “The is no writ of the government. The actual writ is of some other powers. Those who claim that they are elected, they have no writ,” he said. “We are standing by the people and we are struggling to establish an able and representative government,” he said. “We want to come up as people’s voice on the motherland of Lahori people,” he said, and asked the masses to join the Azadi March. “It is necessary for everyone to express national unity,” he added.

When asked about PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s request to leave the country to see her father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Fazl stated that this should not be turned into a political case.