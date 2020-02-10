Wasim Akram turns back the clock in bushfire relief match

KARACHI: Pakistan’s fast-bowling great Wasim Akram turned back the clock through a moment of brilliance with the ball, during the bushfire relief match at the Melbourne’s Junction Oval between Ricky Ponting XI and Adam Gilchirst XI on Sunday. A star-studded charity game to aid Australian bushfire relief was, earlier, moved from the Sydney Cricket Ground to Melbourne due to forecast torrential rain, forcing some players to drop out. The reason behind the match was to raise money for victims of the blazes which began in September and have left at least 33 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed. It was scheduled as a curtain raiser to the Twenty20 Big Bash League final, but with downpours expected, Cricket Australia (CA) had said that it would no longer be possible at the SCG.

Instead, it was played on Sunday at the smaller Junction Oval in Melbourne following a T20 clash between the Australia and England women’s teams. During the penultimate over of the Gilchrist XI innings, Akram, who was playing for the Ponting XI, clean bowled Rugby League legend Cameron Smith with a cleverly disguised inswinger. Unfortunately for Akram, Smith got another life as the rules of the match stated that a batsman would get another opportunity if he was dismissed on the first ball, which was the case here. Akram gave away 21 runs in his two overs during the contest. Ponting XI, who were asked to bat first after losing the toss, scored 104-5 in their allotted 10 overs. In reply, Gilchrist XI fell short by just one run having finished on 103-6.

“All the players have had a ball. They are all saying why couldn’t we play more,” said Ponting. “Well done to everyone involved. Sharing a dressing room with guys I spent 25 years with.” After the game, Cricket Australia tweeted that “thanks to the incredible generosity from Australia and around the globe, we’ve raised over Aus$7.7 million to support communities and families impacted by the recent bushfires”.