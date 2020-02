Bangladesh create history, down India to win ICC U-19 World Cup

POTCHEFSTROOM: Bangladesh clinched their maiden ICC Under-19 World Cup title after beating favourites India by three wickets in the summit clash at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom on Sunday. Set a revised target of 170 after a brief rain interruption, Bangladesh won the match with 23 balls to spare. Sent in to bat, India’s batting wilted under pressure as a superb Bangladesh bowling attack shot the defending champions out for a paltry 177 in 47.2 overs. Yasashvi Jaiswal (88 off 121 balls) was once again a standout performer but not for once did he look like dominating the Bangladesh bowling unit whose new ball bowlers Shoriful Islam (2-31 in 10 overs) and Tanzim Hasan Shakib (2-28 in 8.2 overs) literally stifled the Indians for runs.

The third seamer Avishek Das (3-40 in 9 overs) was the most successful bowler in terms of figures but it was Shoriful’s first spell with channelised aggression that put the Indians on the back-foot from the onset. After a short rain break towards the end, the target was revised to 170 from 46 runs but Bangladesh reached 170 for 7 in 42.1 overs to win the match. Opener Parvez Hossain Emon top-scored for Bangladesh with a 79-ball 47 while captain and wicketkeeper Akbar Ali was not out on 43 from 77 deliveries. For the Indiae, Ravi Bishnoi was the most successful bowler with figures of 4-30 while Sushant Mishra had 2-25. India thus missed out on a record fifth title in their seventh final appearance.