Yuen outplays Tayyab to lift CNS Squash crown

KARACHI: Pakistan has proved to be a happy hunting ground for world No 48 Ivan Yuen of Malaysia. This came true once again when he added another title to his tally at the PN Roshan Khan-Jahangir Khan Squash Complex on Saturday. The final of the $20,000 14th CNS International Squash Championship turned out to be a repeat of DHA Cup held two years back as top seed Yuen coasted to 7-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-7 victory over second seed and world No 50 Tayyab Aslam of Pakistan to seal his second title in Pakistan. The final lasted for 47-minutes. It is pertinent to mention that the Penang-born Yuen, 30, who turned pro in 2007, had defeated Tayyab in four games in the DHA Cup final. Though 24-year-old Lahore-based Tayyab extended his opponent by taking the first game but could not maintain the pace and squandered the lead. Tayyab is due to appear in the Canada Cup at Toranto later this month. Yuen fetched the winning purse of US $3,610 from Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq at the presentation after the final. Tayyab earned US $2,280. The chief guest also congratulated the winner and runner-up for exhibiting their acumen. Squash legend Jahangir Khan was also present.

