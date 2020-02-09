Prize distribution ceremony of Ski events held at Malam Jabba 

Prize distribution ceremony of 3rd Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup, 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup and 27th National Ski Championship was held at Malam Jabba Ski Resort today. President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest at the occasion. Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad, Vice Chief of Air Staff, who is also President Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan was also present in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the President of Pakistan appreciated the efforts of PAF and WSFP for the promotion of Winter sports in Pakistan. He also congratulated all stakeholders for successfully holding these mega events, with international skiers.

Earlier, Air Vice Marshal Moeed Khan, Air Officer Commanding. Northern Air Command said in his welcome address that PAF is fully committed to not only promote Skiing in Pakistan but also train budding players for participation in international winter sports events.

The chief guest also awarded medals among the winning players. PAF team was awarded the winner trophy of 27th National Ski Championship.

The results of the both events are given below:-

3rd Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup:

Men’s Giant Slalom: Nazarity Petruk (Gold) Ivan Kravchuk (Silver) and Vitalii Aib (Bronze) Men’sSlalom:

Vitalii Aib (Gold)

M Karim (Silver) NazarityPetruk(Bronze). Women’sGiant Slalom:

Khushim Sahiba(gold) Elvira Zakrayeva(Silver) Umamma Wali(Bronze). Women’sSlalom: Khushim Sahiba(Gold) Umama Wali (Silver) Nazima Khairzad (Bronze)

4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup:

Men’s GiantSlalom:

M Karim (Gold) Nazarity Petruk (Silver) Ivan Kravchuk (Bronze). Men’s Slalom:

Vitalii Aib( Gold) Nazarity Petruk (Silver) Mykola Dichuk(Bronze). Women’s Giant Slalom:

Khushim Sahiba(Gold) Umama Wali (Silver)

Jia Ali (Bronze)

Women’s Slalom: Khushim Sahiba(Gold) Umamma Wali (Silver) Elvira Zakrayeva (Bronze)

27th National Ski Championship:

Giant Slalom:

M Karim (Gold)

Mir Nawaz (Silver) Zahid Abbas (Bronze). Slalom event:

M Karim (Gold)

Mir Nawaz (Silver) Liaqat Ali (Bronze).