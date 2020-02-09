Pakistan Rangers, police arrest 15 criminals

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and the police on Sunday claimed to have arrested 15 suspected criminals during joint operations in different parts of the city.

Pakistan Rangers Sindh conducted raids in the areas included Saedabad, Faisal Colony, North Nazimabad, Kalakot, Nabi Baksh, Baghdadi and arrested thirteen suspected criminals Shakir, Husnain Raza, Muhammad Akbar, Amanullah, Ehsar Alqasmi, , Muhammad husnain aka chota, Mukhtar Ahmed aka Talha, Nabeel-ul- rehman, Muhammad Iqbal, Umer Farooq, Muhammad Sadiq, Anwar aka Chief and Muhammad Waqas aka Vicky are said to have been involved in numerous incidents of mugging, robberies and other street crimes.

Rangers arrested a criminal namely Muhammad Aqib aka Shoto from north Nazimabad for possessing unlicensed weapons and selling drugs.

The security personnel also arrested Dawood khan from Marripur area of the city for possessing unliscensed weapons and selling drugs.

Illegal weapons, ammunition, smuggled goods and drugs were also recovered from the possession of the above-mentioned accused.

The arrested accused are handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.