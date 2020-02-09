Irfan, Arif and Ahmed lead in Jinnah Development Golf

LAHORE: At the conclusion of the second round in the three rounds 2nd Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Development Golf Tournament, being fought out at the ingenious and serene par 72, Mangla Golf Course, three upcoming professional golf proficient ones of the second tier golf league of Pakistan appeared as leaders as the event entered the final phase on Saturday. Ahmed Baig of Garrison Golf Club was one while the other two skilled ones were Arif Khan of PTV and Irfan Mehmood of Karachi Golf Club. They were bunched together at a two rounds aggregate score of gross 143, one under par. From the competitive angle, Ahmed and Arif and Irfan have achieved and gained this position of eminence by playing their golfing tee shots to virtual perfection and backing up their powerful drives with well timed and immaculate approach shots to the green. Another attribute that brought them an uplifted position on the leaderboard was their ability to putt in a way that be categorized as masterly.

Dr Ali of Pakistan Golf Federation and Tournament Director of the 2nd PGF Development Golf stated that event was a new initiative introduced by the PGF to encourage and support the future talent in second tier golf professionals in the country and junior professional golfers of age 21 and below. “It provides a platform to these talented ones to launch their professional golf career and prepare for the tough mainstream fight.” Besides the top three leaders, others in line for a good show in the third round are Muhammad Amir of Karachi Golf Club, Ejaz Khan of Peshawar, Shahid Hanif of Lahore Gymkhana and Rofin Shamim of Karachi. Amir lagged behind the leaders at a two rounds aggregate score of gross 145, followed by Ejaz at gross 146 and Rofin, also at 146. These young ones are beginning to get noticed as champions of the future and look forward to an excellent display of their abilities in the final round on Sunday at the testing Mangla Golf Course. The cut was placed yesterday and 42 competitors earned the right to compete in the final round. Prize money for this event is Rs 1.5 million.