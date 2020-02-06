BOJ signals readiness to ease as virus impact sours outlook

The Bank of Japan stands ready to ramp up stimulus if the economy’s recovery is derailed, Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said on Wednesday, warning that the coronavirus outbreak could hurt corporate sentiment and global trade. Wakatabe said Japan’s economy is likely to have emerged from a sharp but temporary slowdown late last year helped by robust domestic demand and easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions, signalling that no immediate monetary easing was on the horizon. But he said risks remain high, including growing uncertainty on how the spread of the coronavirus could affect China – the engine of world’s growth – and the global economy. “China’s presence in the global economy has become very large,” which means the BOJ must pay “maximum attention” to how the virus could affect Japan via supply chain disruptions and falling inbound tourism, Wakatabe told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Matsuyama, western Japan. “The BOJ won’t hesitate to take additional easing steps if risks become very large and increase the chance that the momentum toward achieving its 2% price target will be lost,” said Wakatabe, who is seen as an advocate of aggressive easing.