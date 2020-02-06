Iconoclastic Musk basks as Tesla shares soar

Elon Musk is some way away from his goal of sending millions of people to Mars, but Tesla’s shares are heading into orbit on Wall Street, leaving conventional automakers in the dust.

Musk, 48, has long worn the mantle of technology visionary, winning accolades from fans as he disrupts sectors and rewrites the playbook for how a CEO can behave.

And in the last five months, Tesla’s market value has more than tripled from about $40 billion to around $160 billion at the end of Tuesday’s session

With the share price up 13.7 percent Tuesday to $887.06, the company’s worth has rocketed past the value of General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Renault and PSA Peugeot — combined.

The Tesla’s surge reflects its leader’s ability to build the brand, experts say, combined with enough success in execution to maintain the mystique. Musk is a “highly charismatic, highly visible leader” who has positioned Tesla as a brand of the future, says Karl Brauer of Kelley Blue Book.

And while the product is “not fully successfully” it “satisfactorily supports that image for enough people” to validate the pitch.