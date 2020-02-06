FFC opens center of excellence in RY Khan

The Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has formally inaugurated its non-profit ‘Food Security and Agriculture Center of Excellence’ in Rahim Yar Khan with the aim of addressing issues pertaining to national food security and farmers’ prosperity.

To mark the initiation of this non-profit program, a ceremony was held at Ahmedpur Lamma region of Rahim Yar Khan which was presided over by CE & MD FFC Lt Gen (r) Tariq Khan, and attended by CEOs from partner organizations including Askari Bank, Al Khidmat Foundation, Alight Pakistan, Educate a Child, Syngenta, Tech Valley, Sealion Solar Industries. Renowned US-based agriculturist Dave Gerrard also attended the ceremony who will play a pivotal role in farmer engagement for introduction of new technology to the local farmers.

CE & MD FFC during his address to the local community and farmers reaffirmed FFC’s complete support and patronage towards addressing the issues faced by farmers and agriculture in Pakistan. In his address, he mentioned the impact of climate change and the notable initiatives FFC is undertaking towards mitigation of issues faced by farmers.