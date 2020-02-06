Cuba’s Havana Club rum faced with gauntlet of US sanctions

US sanctions against Cuba have made life tough for producers of the island’s signature alcoholic drink, rum, but despite running a gauntlet of obstacles, they’re still managing to survive.

In a modest distillery and bottle factory in San Jose, 30 kilometers to the southeast of the capital Havana, development director at the Franco-Cuban Havana Club International, Sergio Valdes proudly announces that the company produced 4.7 million cases (of nine liters each) of rum in the fiscal year 2018-19.

“The Havana Club liquid is 100 percent Cuban, everything originates in Cuba,” he said.

However, “the cases, bottles, labels, bottle caps, we have to import them and at any moment that can be difficult.”

Those difficulties, for example, come when a “provider tells us that he can’t sell to us any more, (or) when a provider in some place tells us he has problems paying us with his bank.”

Such situations have arisen due to the sanctions imposed by Washington that have increased under President Donald Trump as punishment for Cuba allegedly providing military support to left-wing ally Venezuela. President Miguel Diaz-Canel’s government denies providing such support but refuses to abandon its ally.