Nation marks Kashmir Solidarity Day with renewed commitment

The entire nation on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the people of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) with a renewed pledge to stand by them in the hour of turmoil and awaken the world conscience against the worst form of subjugation and violation of human rights.

Protests, rallies and programs were held across the country to support the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination where the participants reiterated political, moral and diplomatic support of Kashmiris. One-minute silence was observed at 1000 hours to pay homage to the martyrs of Kashmir freedom struggle across the country including Azad Kashmir to draw attention of the world towards Indian tyrannies against innocent Kashmiris.

The Pakistan Post issued a special commemorative postage stamp to mark the day with strong message ‘We Stand with Kashmir’. Posters highlighting the plight of besieged Kashmiris were displayed across the country including airports, railways stations and national highways. The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) broadcast a special message and documentary in its selected flights to highlight the Kashmir cause and plight of the people of IHK.

The day also remained a top trend on social media and thousands of the users of twitter, Facebook and Instagram paid tributes to Kashmiris. Human chains were formed at Kohala, Mangla, Barar Kot, Holar and Azad Pattan points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi reiterating the strong resolve to continue raising the issue of Jammu & Kashmir at every available forum, said India’s illegal actions of August 5 had further strengthened the bonds between the people of Kashmir and Pakistan. “The government and the people of Pakistan will continue to extend their political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until getting their legitimate right to self-determination as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions,” the president said in his message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while participating in a rally held here in connection with the day submitted a memorandum to resident representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), seeking international community’s intervention to stop Indian brutalities against Kashmiri women and children.

Governors, chief ministers, parliamentarians, armed forces chief also issued messages to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Mishal Malik, the wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, thanked Pakistan government for its unconditional and unflinching support to the political movement of the people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

All the political parties expressed Pakistan’s unflinching support to Kashmiris, saying that people of the occupied valley have rendered sacrifices for their right to self-determination since last seven decades that will not go in vein. Pakistan Army is fully alive to the sanctity of Jammu & Kashmir and will remain fully ready to perform its part in line with our national duty for Kashmir cause, they said.

Apart from the country, hundreds of New York’s yellow taxis displaying ‘Free Kashmir’ signs appeared on the streets and avenues of America’s most populous city to express support for Kashmiris and for the exercise of their UN-pledged right to self-determination.