Inter School Scrabble Championship from Feb 8

KARACHI: The 21st Inter-School Scrabble Championship will be played at the BVS Parsi School on Feb 8-9. A spokesman for the Pakistan Scrabble Association said Wednesday. “We are very excited to announce this tournament which was a bumper success last year and turned out be the biggest scrabble event in the world with as many as 1800 students participating in it. And this year, we are expecting to create a new world record with over 2000 students likely to compete in the Inter-School Scrabble. Invitations have been sent to more than 600 schools and colleges on our database but the championship, which will be sponsored by Quetta Gladiators, is open to all schools, colleges and universities,” he added. Players aged 7-23 are eligble to take part in the championship. There are ten categories which give ample chance to the players to win trophies and medals while some attractive prizes are in store for top performers.