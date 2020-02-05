Independence of Kashmir means complete existence of Pakistan, says Usman Taj

The nation observed Kashmir solidarity day on Wednesday with a pledge to seek a solution to Kashmir dispute according to UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Chaudhry Usman Taj of Mengari TEHSIL Shakargarh says independence of Kashmir means complete existence of Pakistan and Kashmir is the jagular vein of Pakistan. And we will continue to fulfill this responsibility as long as we know, in every way, until the independence of Kashmir is possible.

A procession was organized at his residence in which the participants demanded the UN implement its resolutions and settle the Kashmir dispute.

On the occasion, urged the global community particularly United Nations to intervene in the matter and force Modi government to stop genocide of innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

He called upon the major international players to urge India to respect the Human Rights Charter, put an immediate end to gross human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

“India’s fate is defeat, adding that the morale of innocent people of Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) is high and India cannot suppress their right to freedom by force”, he added.

He further said that the entire nation had stood behind the people of Kashmir until they would achieve freedom from Indian subjugation.

Notably, a large number of people from different walks of life of the district also highlighted the cause of Kashmir and the sacrifices of Kashmiris during the procession.

Mr. Taj also expressed his gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan for their unflinching support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the right to self-determination.