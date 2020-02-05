PM urges int’l community to ensure fundamental rights of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the international community to play its role in ensuring respect for the fundamental human rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people, and avert grave risks to global peace and security posed by India’s belligerent rhetoric and aggressive actions.

“We express our unshakable solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and assure that Pakistan will always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them,” the prime minister said in his message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed on Wednesday.

He said Pakistan would continue its full moral, political and diplomatic support until the Kashmiri people realized their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The prime minister said Pakistan demanded immediate lifting of the military siege and communications blackout as well as rescinding of India’s illegal and unilateral actions.

All those illegally arrested and incarcerated should be released and the draconian laws enabling impunity to Indian occupation forces be immediately repealed, he said.

The prime minister further demanded that the international human rights and humanitarian organizations, as well as international media, should be allowed access to evaluate the human rights situation in the occupied territory.

He said today, they observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm their unflinching support for the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who had been subjected to an inhuman lockdown and communications blockade for six months now.

“The unprecedented length of these restrictions has fully exposed the ‘fiction’ of India’s democracy and its scant regard for basic human norms. The Kashmiris, the Muslim Ummah, Pakistan and the international community have rejected India’s travesty of law and justice,” PM Office Media Wing in a press release on Wednesday quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister said India had turned 8 million Kashmiris into prisoners in their own land through the deployment of over 900,000 occupation troops.

“History has few precedents of such suffocation and violation of the fundamental rights at this scale. Tens of thousands of innocent people have been arbitrarily detained, and thousands of young boys abducted and incarcerated at undisclosed locations. This is a true manifestation of Indian state-terrorism,” he added.

The prime minister further noted that the international community, major human rights organizations and the international media had been unanimous in their condemnation of India’s unacceptable actions.

“India stands before the world, exposed as a majoritarian and authoritarian polity, trampling upon the basic rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people,” he added.