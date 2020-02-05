Bank AL Habib offers high monthly returns on AL Habib Mahana Munafa Account

Bank AL Habib offers AL Habib Mahana Munafa Account is a Pak Rupee Term Deposit Account, featuring monthly payment of profits. The investment is available in five flexible schemes from one to five years term with profit rates up to 12.00% per annum on a one-year deposit. The minimum deposit amount is Rs 25,000 and financing facility up to 90% against deposit is also offered. Bank AL Habib has a network of 760 branches & sub-branches in 292 cities including offshore branches in Bahrain, Malaysia, Seychelles and the Karachi Export Processing Zone. The Bank also has Representative Offices in Dubai (UAE), Istanbul (Turkey), Beijing (China) & Nairobi (Kenya).