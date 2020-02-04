Asia Cup without India

Rivalry in sports is natural but this competitiveness brings rival sides closer to each other, opening the chapters of friendship. This has, however, not been the case in recent times when it comes to cricket between India and Pakistan. India has refused to play the Asia Cup in Pakistan, in September this year, and instead has asked for a neutral venue such as the Gulf. The Indian aversion to have cricket ties with Pakistan has political and diplomatic roots. In 2018, when India was going to host the Asia Cup, it refused issue visas to Pakistani players. Consequently, the Asia Cup was played in the United Arab Emirates. That was at a heavy cost but India gladly bore it only to appease its sections of fanatics. Not only for players, India has made the country a no-go area for anyone with Pakistani origin. Lots of artists and civil society activists have been refused visas. Recently, Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that even though it had no problem with its Pakistani counterpart hosting the 2020 edition of the Asia Cup, the venue needed to be a neutral one as travelling to Pakistan was not an option. In such circumstances, the Asian Cricket Council should go ahead with its Asia Cup plan minus India. Despite political wars between the governments in the region, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have no problems in playing cricket in Pakistan. The recent successful conduct of the series with Sri Lanka and the ongoing series with Bangladesh have also established Pakistan’s ability to host international cricket in the country.

PCB has made it clear that if India refuses to play in Pakistan, the board may not participate in the 2021 T20 World Cup to be played in India. This will take the game of gentlemen to an ugly point of no return. In this scenario, the International Cricket Council should step in and snub India for its un-sportsman like behaviour. The Asia Cup will give a good practice opportunity to all participants for the upcoming ICC World T20 Cup. Besides that, the Asian bloc will emerge as a united power in the ICC session where both India and Pakistan with other Asian nations can protect their rights in the face of formidable cricket elites – Australia, England and New Zealand. But Pakistan should be ready for the Asia Cup minus India. *