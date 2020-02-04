Shujaat criticises govt for including electric fan in list of luxury items

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain, criticising the government for including electric fan in the list of luxury items, has said that it (govt) should also declare hand fan a luxury and propose to levy tax on it in the budget. He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Electric Fan Manufacturing Association (PEFMA) headed by Mirza Jamshed which called the PML President at his residence here on Tuesday. The delegation comprised Abdul Razzaq, Ghiasuddin Paul, Raja Qamar and other office-bearers. The delegation expressed its reservations for including electric fan in luxury items. Ch Shujaat said that to provide business facilities to traders community is the duty of the government but it has included electric fan also in the luxury items although those doing so have air conditioners in their bath rooms, electric fan is the need of every poor man, including it among luxury items is not right in any manner.