Body of FIA driver found hanging from tree in Islamabad

The body of a driver employed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was found hanging from a tree in Islamabad on Tuesday, police said. The body of the man was found hanging from a tree in a green area next to Ibn-e-Sina road in the capital’s Sector G-9/2, within the jurisdiction of Margalla police station. A work ID of the deceased obtained by DawnNewsTV showed that he worked in the FIA as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) driver. Police took the body into custody and started an investigation into the death. Police said they are probing the death from the angles of both a possible suicide and homicide. A statement issued by a spokesperson for the Islamabad police said that the deceased was a resident of Sector G-9/2. It said police, including the Margalla station house officer and officers of the homicide unit, reached the site as soon as the sighting of the body hanging from the tree was reported. The body was shifted to a hospital before further proceedings were started, the statement added.