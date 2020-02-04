UoG students stage massive rally to show solidarity with Kashmiris

Thousands of students of the University of Gujrat (UoG) staged a rally at the Hafiz Hayat Campus on Tuesday to show solidarity with and voice support for the people of Indian-held Kashmir who had been subject to blatant human rights violations under the ongoing upsurge of brutal Indian military oppression.

A large number of faculty members and senior academics, including Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik, deans, directors, HoDs, and administration officials participated in the rally with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shabbar Atiq in the front.

The participants of the rally were holding banners and raised various slogans condemning the gross human rights violations in the occupied part of the valley and calling upon the international community to adopt measures aimed at preventing India from the genocide of the Kashmiri Muslims. They vowed to support the Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom from illegal and brutal Indian occupation. Prof Dr Shabbar Atiq in his address on the occasion said that as a true Pakistani we need to show support and solidarity with the Kashmiris and highlight the Indian atrocities on the unarmed civilian population of eight million Kashmiri Muslims for the rest of the world. Various UoG student societies, including Educators Society and Hayatian Blood Donating Society attended the rally. Senior academic Mubasshar Hussain and Director SSC Ghaffar Muhayyuddin along with their teams initiated the proceedings.

#insolidaritywithkashmir