To express their solidarity, an All Parties Kashmir Conference was held in Jirga hall, Landi Kotal on Tuesday. Large number of tribal elders, political workers and member of civil society participated in the moot. Speaking on the occasion Shafiq Sher Afridi, Adnan Shinwari, Muqthader Shah Afridi, Khalil Jibran, Muhammad Imran and others said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and the Indian forces could not subjugate the people of Kashmir, at gun point.

#insolidaritywithkashmir