Naval chief on official visit to Brunei

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on an official visit to Brunei Darrussalam. During the visit, Naval Chief called on Acting Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, Royal Brunei Land Force Commander and Royal Brunei Navy Commander. Upon arrival at Royal Brunei Naval Headquarters at Muara, the Naval Chief was received by the Royal Brunei Navy Commander, First Admiral Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Othman. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Naval Chief at the reception. During separate meetings held with Acting Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces Brigadier General Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Hamzah, Royal Brunei Land Force Commander Brigadier General Dato Seri Pahlwan Awang Khairul Hamed and Royal Brunei Navy Commander First Admiral Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Othman, matters related to regional security & stability and mutual interest were discussed. Both the sides acknowledged brotherly relations between Pakistan and Brunei Darussalam, based on strong historical bonds. The dignitaries highly appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan for maintaining peace and stability in the region and agreed on further enhancing the interaction in diverse fields of defence collaboration.