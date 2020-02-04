Lady Gaga makes her new romance with Michael Polansky official

Lady Gaga has a life update: she’s happily taken, y’all! On Monday afternoon, the 33-year-old pop star took to Instagram to make her new romance with Michael Polansky officially official.

“We had so much fun in Miami,” she captioned her swoon-worthy post, alongside a romantic pic of her and her beau. “Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

In the snapshot, the Oscar winner was photographed sitting on top of her boyfriend’s lap. The two looked smitten with each other, as they both smiled from ear-to-ear and had their arms wrapped around one another.

Moreover, the pair appeared to be on a boat, which was possibly taken during their Miami trip.

Over the weekend, Gaga travelled to The 305 to perform at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show. Ahead of her appearance at the pre-Super Bowl party, she was spotted packing on the PDA and getting cosy with her boo thang.

At the time, E! News confirmed Michael’s identity and learned he is the CEO of the San Francisco-based Parker Group.

“He didn’t want to be known yet and neither did Gaga but they decided at the Super Bowl to let it be public,” an insider told us. “She’s really into him! They are opposite of each other, which all-around is a good thing for her. He’s very well off, smart and an investor. He definitely cares a lot about Gaga, but is very low-key and not typically one for the public eye.”

And while the two got people talking during their mini getaway, this isn’t the first time they’ve put their romance on display.

A separate source told E! News that Michael was the mystery man Lady Gaga kissed on New Year’s Eve.

“She’s been dating the same guy for over a month. They’ve been seeing each other since before the holidays and she’s crazy about him,” the insider shared. “He’s the same guy she spent New Year’s with and they had already been seeing each other for a weeks.”

The insider added, “They’ve been out and about in LA and spending a lot of time at her house. She’s taking him with her everywhere she goes and they don’t want to be apart.”

Gaga’s new romance comes only a few months after she was seeing audio engineer, Dan Horton. However, the two seemingly called it quits after nearly three months of dating.

From the looks of the pop star’s latest ‘Gram post and her fun time in Miami with her new boo, she looks happier than ever.