Billie Eilish defends her relationship with Drake from ‘stupid’ haters

Billie Eilish thinks people have more important things to worry about than who she’s texting. Fans may recall that in 2019, the “Bad Guy” singer revealed to Vanity Fair that she texts with Drake (who has been criticized in the past for texting and overall, engaging, with other women significantly younger than him). She told the publication, “Drake is like the nicest dude I’ve ever spoken to. I mean I’ve only like texted him, but he’s so nice.”

As soon as people on the internet got wind of that, the backlash was quick. But now, in an interview with Vogue, the 18-year-old singer is defending her relationship with the 33-year-old singer.

“The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now,” Eilish tells the publication. “Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about.”

She added, “Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the fuck is that sh-t?”

The Grammy winner-who recently became the first female artist to sweep all four of the major categories in one night-opened up about everything from her childhood, her rise to fame, personal struggles and about her songwriting process.

“That s–t was f–king crazy,” Eilish said about her historic night in January at the award show ceremony. “If anything it’s an exciting thing for the kids who make music in their bedroom. We’re making progress, I think, in that place-kids who don’t have enough money to use studios.”

The “You Should See Me In A Crown” singer also spoke about what it means to her when critics and fans call her a “rule-breaker.”

“Maybe people see me as a rule-breaker because they themselves feel like they have to follow rules, and here I am not doing it,” she explained. “That’s great, if I can make someone feel more free to do what they actually want to do instead of what they are expected to do. But for me, I never realized that I was expected to do anything. I guess that’s what is actually going on-that I never knew there was a thing I had to follow. Nobody told me that shit, so I did what I wanted.”