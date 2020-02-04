Daily Times

Hamza Ali Abbasi says don’t mock religion, show sympathy

News Desk

Hamza Ali Abbasi says don't mock religion, show sympathyActor Hamza Ali Abbasi took to social media on Tuesday to clarify somethings about religion and the coronavirus.

In a tweet, he said: “Azaab in this world ONLY comes to munkireen of a Rasool when he is among them, for the rest, there is the Judgment Day. Whether it be a virus outbreak or an earthquake, these are means to bring death on centre stage as a reminder for all. Show sympathy. May Allah protect us all.”

In another tweet, he said: “So to those who are branding such incidents as Azaab in this world for whatever reason, STOP. Dont make a mockery out of Allah’s deen and instead, help in any way U can or at least pray for the affected and for those who are helping them and trying to find a cure. #CoronaVirus.”

The actor recently spoke at an event at the Ghamidi Centre for Islamic Learning in Dallas, US, where he chronicled his journey from atheism to Islam.

