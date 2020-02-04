Karachi choreographer loves grooving to Ranveer Singh’s songs

If you love dancing then you must’ve come across a video of a Pakistani man, dressed in black, emulating Ranveer Singh’s steps while dancing on his hit song Khalibali. The dancer is none other than choreographer Shaiz Raj. Giving advice to budding dancers, he said that people must be passionate about dancing. “If you don’t put your heart into something, you can’t perform well,” he told journalists. The choreographer said he faced opposition from his family when he started dancing. “But, I didn’t stop and I worked hard.” Raj has assisted his seniors in choreographing a number of songs in movies Ho Mann Jahaan, Jawani Phir Nahi Aani, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi. He is now himself an established wedding choreographer.