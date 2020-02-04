Rangers arrest 13 criminals during raids in karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence-based operation on Tuesday arrested 13 suspected criminals from various areas in Karachi.

The accused were identified as Shams ullah aka Sulah, Manullah, Ali Asad, Yasir aka Baloch, Arfan Pathan, Ehsan, Tahir Hussain, Muhammad Ahmed, Saleem Bakhtawar Shah aka Rangeela, Abdul Majid and Muhammad bilal.

According to a spokesman of Rangers, the arrested criminals were involved in street crimes, extortion, robbery and drug smuggling.

After initial interrogation, the accused were handed over to police for further legal action.

Weapons and ammunition used for criminal activities has been recovered from them. Masses are requested to report the presence of any such elements immediately to the nearest check post, Rangers’ helpline 1101 or WhatsApp number 03479001111. Identity of the informer shall be kept confidential.