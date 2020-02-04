14TH CNS International Squash Championship Commence at Karachi

14th Chief of the Naval Staff International Squash Championship commenced at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi.Fourteen foreign players from five different countries besides Pakistan are participating in the International event. Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral ZahidIlyas graced the occasion as Chief Guest and declared the championship open.

During CNS International Squash Championship, fourteen players carrying international ranking from Egypt,France, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Malaysia, and ten national players will prove mettle of their skills in week long events of Championship.

Earlier, Tournament Director, Commodore Habib Ur Rehmanin his opening remarks apprised the audience and participants about the salient rules of the tournament. He expressed hope that championship will be helpful in promotion of sports in general and Squash in particular. The Tournament Director also appreciated spirit of players, officials, mediaand sponsors for their support and presence in the mega event.

Later, the inaugural match of the first round was played between Amaad Fareed from Pakistan & Shady El Sherbiny from Egypt and Amaad Fareed from Pakistan was declared winner of the match.

The opening ceremony was attended by a large number of civil & military dignitaries, sponsors and senior players of squash in the arena.