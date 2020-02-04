Two newfound cannabinoids have been discovered in the glands of the Cannabis plant, and one of them may be at least 30 times as potent as the high-inducing compound THC.

According to the team’s study, which was recently published in the journal Scientific Reports, the new cannabinoids are tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THCP) and cannabidiphorol (CBDP), which they discovered using a combination of liquid chromatography and high-resolution mass spectrometry.

Their findings of isolating and studying THCP were significant. Research suggest THCP could be much more potent than THC. In tests on mice, THCP was shown to have “an affinity for CB1 receptor more than thirty-fold higher compared to the one reported for THC.”

The other compound – CBDP – reportedly doesn’t bind well to CB1 or CB2 receptors which doesn’t make the cannabinoid a priority for further research; however, the researchers said that THCP “should be included in the list of the main phytocannabinoids to be determined for a correct evaluation of the pharmacological effect of the cannabis extracts administered to patients.”

This newly discovered compounds could help scientists explain the varied effects of weed on different people and the reason why smoking different blends of cannabis have distinguished effects.