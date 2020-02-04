It’s the kind of question you might expect to hear in a college dorm (perhaps one that reeks of burning incense) — what if the universe is a giant brain, and we’re all just neurons in it? Dude. Our mind is blown already. Especially since it turns out some scientists think that idea might not be entirely off base.



The question that intrigued the great American quantum physicist John Archibald Wheeler in the last decades of his life was: “Are life and mind irrelevant to the structure of the universe, or are they central to it?” Wheeler originated the notion of a “participatory,” conscious universe, a cosmos in which all of us are embedded as co-creators, replacing the accepted universe “out there,” which is separate from us.

Two physicists believe consciousness is the Universe living through us, and without humanity, the Universe will cease to exist. Deepak Chopra, MD, and Chapman University physicist Menas Kafatos have said that the cosmos and consciousness co-exist on a sub-atomic level, and one without the other would be impossible.

The pair argue that the Universe helped to shape consciousness in humans, and now in turn our being allows the Universe to evolve.

As a result, consciousness and the cosmos have become so intwined that they are now one and the same, the pair said.

The physicists wrote in their book ‘You Are The Universe’: “What if this everyday fact of life turns out to be the key to the cosmos?

“Human beings might be a bright idea the Universe had, and once the idea occurred to it, cosmic mind decided to run with it.

Stanford University physicist Andrei Linde agrees with Dr Chopra’s and Prof Kafatos’ sentiment, and believes it is only a matter of time until science can prove that consciousness and the cosmos are linked.

Prof Linde wrote in ‘Life, Universe, Consciousness’: “Will it not turn out, with the further development of science, that the study of the Universe and the study of consciousness will be inseparably linked, and that ultimate progress in the one will be impossible without progress in the other?

“The Universe and the observer exist as a pair. I cannot imagine a consistent theory of the Universe that ignores consciousness.”

The brain remains a baffling subject, with scientists having more knowledge of the Universe than they do the human brain.